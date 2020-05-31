Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $35.13

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,717. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.