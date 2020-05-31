Brokerages Set Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT at $20.33

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack bought 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Grampa bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 172,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

