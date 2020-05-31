Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $6.67

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 896,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,025. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 297,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

