Brokerages Set PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price at $24.33

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

