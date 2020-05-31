Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) PT at $46.00

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

