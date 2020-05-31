Brokerages Set Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Target Price at C$1.71

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.11. 27,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,594. Roots has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

