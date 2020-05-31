Brokerages Set Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) PT at GBX 176.50

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.50 ($2.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190 ($2.50). 81,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 211.95 ($2.79). The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.91.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

