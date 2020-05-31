Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

TSM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 10,887,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

