BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $139,792.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.05019182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,992 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.