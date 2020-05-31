CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.10 Million

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce sales of $78.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.29 million and the highest is $80.79 million. CalAmp reported sales of $89.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $333.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $339.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.41 million, with estimates ranging from $344.32 million to $360.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

CAMP stock remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 731,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

