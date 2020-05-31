Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CSIQ stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

