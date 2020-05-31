Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a coverage optimism score of -2.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the marijuana producer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Canopy Growth’s ranking:
Shares of CGC stock traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.62.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
