Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a coverage optimism score of -2.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the marijuana producer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

