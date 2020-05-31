CanYaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $61.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.05053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

