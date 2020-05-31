Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Capita to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CPI traded down GBX 2.09 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33.83 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 18,058,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a market cap of $566.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita (LON:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Capita will post 1289.9999925 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 13,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,040,727.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

