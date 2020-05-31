Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,785. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 182.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

