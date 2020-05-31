Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $14.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 32,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.