Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $47.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Cardlytics news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,249.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 221,210 shares worth $10,245,758. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 811,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

