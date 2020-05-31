Carebit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. During the last week, Carebit has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $8,647.61 and $6.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015108 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003516 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003067 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 156,039,381 coins and its circulating supply is 151,646,301 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

