carVertical Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,621.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.29 million and $39,621.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

