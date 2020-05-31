Castweet Price Tops $1.57 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00016425 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $145,739.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.02061500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,734,021 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

