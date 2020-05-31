Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBMG. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:CBMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,751. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

