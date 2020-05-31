Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is likely to gain from initiatives to reduce operating costs. Century Aluminum is benefiting from efficient management of controllable costs. The company is also expected to benefit from acquisitions and lower alumina costs. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Century Aluminum is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. Also, the coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on the market price of industrial commodities by affecting global economic activity. Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

