CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.48.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0398104 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

