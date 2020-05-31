Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. 17,009,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,582. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.