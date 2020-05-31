Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.78 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Chiliz has a market cap of $50.78 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,633 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .



Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

