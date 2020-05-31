Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.86 million and $451,395.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

