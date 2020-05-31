Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.73.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

CHH traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 399,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

