Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $190.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $137,437.61 and $190.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.02061594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00183320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,317 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

