Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Cimpress’ shares have underperformed the industry and also look comparatively overvalued. Low demand environment, owing to the coronavirus-led market downturn, remains a major concern for its small and medium-scale businesses. The company stated in April 2020 that bookings across all of its segments significantly declined on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, high debt levels increase its financial obligations. Notably, the stock looks more leveraged than the industry. Further, earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have trended down in the past 30 days. However, the company is set to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. In addition, the company’s product line has been expanded to include a wide variety of offerings to meet customers' needs.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.46). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

