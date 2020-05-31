CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $2.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,940,972 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

