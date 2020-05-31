CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226,572.03

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $226,572.03 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

