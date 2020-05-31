Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,023. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,258.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,054 shares of company stock valued at $614,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.