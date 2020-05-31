Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Given News Impact Score of -3.00

News headlines about Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Community Bank System earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

