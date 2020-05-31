Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0656 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $540,437.83 and $54,197.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00821754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029483 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00156035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00198525 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,356,962 coins and its circulating supply is 8,233,277 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

