Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 154,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,971. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.