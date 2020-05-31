Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

