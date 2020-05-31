Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019595 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,476.87 or 1.00076116 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

