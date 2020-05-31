Continental AG (ETR:CON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.86 ($111.46).

CON has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

CON traded down €4.16 ($4.84) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €88.44 ($102.84). 1,174,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.12 and its 200 day moving average is €96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a one year high of €133.76 ($155.53).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

