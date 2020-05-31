CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.99 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $36,516.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02266996 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,426,272 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.