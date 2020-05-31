Contrasting Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) & Its Rivals

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 30.42 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.40

Diamond S Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond S Shipping and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 819 1347 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Risk and Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping peers beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

