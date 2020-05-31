Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 334,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,141.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 614,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 565,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 565,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.32. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

