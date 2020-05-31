Cortex Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Cortex has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.80 or 0.04889578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

