Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CRTX traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 409,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

