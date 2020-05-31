Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 176,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.