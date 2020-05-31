Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
