COTI (COTI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

