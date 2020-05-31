COVA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307,917.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $456,913.39 and $307,917.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02057216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00181879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

