Covesting 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,313.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Covesting has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $59,313.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.02055265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

