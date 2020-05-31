Cowen Cuts Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Price Target to $19.00

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLT. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.57.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $520.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

