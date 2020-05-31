Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of BREW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 172,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.