Cred Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, UEX and Huobi. Cred has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.02062843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

